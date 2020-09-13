Jamie Redknapp predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp believes Liverpool FC are in a “great position” to retain the Premier League title this season.

The defending Premier League champions won the top-flight crown with seven games to spare last season after Liverpool FC finished 18 points ahead of runners up Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has only signed Greek international Kostas Tsimikas in an £11.75m deal from Olympiacos to provide Andy Robertson with competition for a starting spot.

Liverpool FC’s title rivals Manchester City and Chelsea FC have significantly strengthened in the summer transfer window to present a potential challenge to Klopp’s men.

Klopp, on the other hand, is set to rely on his tried and trusted superstars such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Former Liverpool FC captain Redknapp believes the defending champions are still in a position strength where winning the Premier League title for a second successive season in concerned.

“I think they’re in a great position to win it again,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“History suggests you have to go out and sign one or two players to strengthen the squad, and I think people have said that in the last few weeks. ‘Why haven’t Liverpool maybe tried to get Thiago or get one or two players in to strengthen the centre-back area?’

“You’ve lost Dejan Lovren and that leaves you quite short with only Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk.

“From their point of view, you just hope you don’t get any injuries because if they were to get any injuries in that area they would be short.

“Especially when Gomez has had injuries and Matip can’t always play the full season, you might think that might be an area where they could struggle.”

Liverpool FC have enjoyed a decorated spell under Klopp after the German head coach took over the reins from Brendan Rodgers back in October 2015.

The Reds have won the Champions League title, the Uefa Super Cup, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Premier League crown under Klopp.

The Merseyside outfit lost to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley last month after Rhian Brewster missed his spot-kick to deny Liverpool FC a fourth trophy in 13 months.

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Anfield next Sunday.

