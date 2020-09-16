Mo Salah (Photo: Mo Salah / Instagram)

Garth Crooks hailed Mohamed Salah’s “inspired” performance in Liverpool FC’s 4-3 win against Leeds United at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Egypt international scored his 50th, 51st and 52nd home Premier League goals to help the defending champions make a winning start to the defence of their title.

Salah broke the deadlock in the fourth minute when he won a penalty which he duly dispatched from the spot with a powerful effort down the middle of the goal.

On-loan Manchester City winger Jack Harrison levelled for the promoted side after he managed to evade Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez before producing a clinical finish.

Virgil van Dijk restored Liverpool FC’s lead with a header before the Netherlands international was guilty of an error to allow Patrick Bamford to level the Premier League clash.

Salah’s instinctive finish gave Liverpool FC a 3-2 lead at half-time but Mateusz Klich equalised for the visitors in the 66th minute.

However, the Egyptian forward proved to be Liverpool FC’s match winner when he scored his second penalty with two minutes to go after Fabinho was brought down in the Leeds area.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was impressed by Salah’s performance in Liverpool FC’s seven-goal thriller at Anfield on Saturday night.

“What a way to reintroduce yourself to the Premier League after 16 years,” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“I’ve never seen a side come up from the Championship and go toe-to-toe with Liverpool as Leeds United did on Saturday.

“This was at Anfield and not Elland Road, by the way. I thought Leeds were magnificent.

“The question now is: Can they turn performances like this into points? It needed another inspired performance from Mohamed Salah to get the title holders out of trouble.

“If other teams can take games to Liverpool in the same way Leeds did, then we are in for one hell of a season.”

Salah became the first Liverpool FC player to score in the opening game of the Premier League season in four successive seasons.

The 28-year-old and his Liverpool FC team-mates will make the trip to Chelsea FC in their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Liverpool FC will end September with a clash against Arsenal at The Emirates.

