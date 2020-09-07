Danny Murphy predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City will finish

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Danny Murphy believes that Liverpool FC just have the edge over Manchester City in the race for this season’s Premier League title.

The Reds are looking to retain their Premier League crown this season after having won the title in style last term, when they finished an impressive 18 points ahead of Manchester City and won the trophy with seven games to spare.

Manchester City had been heavily linked with a move to bring Lionel Messi to The Etihad this summer but the deal now appears to be off and the Argentine star looks set to stay at FC Barcelona.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder believes that this season’s title race will be a straight shootout between the Reds and the Sky Blues, and he claims that the fact that City look set to miss out on Messi puts Jurgen Klopp’s men as the favourites for the crown.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy said: “We are witnessing one of the great Premier League rivalries between Liverpool and Manchester City and I can’t wait for the next instalment once the new season begins next weekend.

“I think either Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola will be champions again in May but I believe the latest twist in Lionel Messi’s on-off move to Manchester City swings the advantage back to Anfield.

“As it stands, the evidence points Liverpool’s. Everything about the team works, everyone understands their jobs from full-backs to up front. To use a car analogy, you know they’ll pass the MOT before going into the garage.

“Some will question the lack of transfer activity but I’m sure Klopp believes the old saying: ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

“The durability of front three Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino is phenomenal, a credit to them and the Liverpool sports science department.

“Not enough cover? Well, they do have Divock Origi, Takuchi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster. Klopp seems happy with that and he’s been right on almost everything else.”

Murphy added: “For City to stop them, they need to sign Messi, but that looks unlikely after the Argentine’s statement on Friday evening, unless there is a major U-turn from Barca and they let him go for a reduced price.

“Messi at City could have been a total game-changer in the title race because he’s the best player that ever lived. City lost nine times last season but dominated most of them without taking their chances.

“That wouldn’t have happened in a Messi team, he’d never be deprived of the ball in this City team, and would have found a way.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against newly-promoted Leeds United next weekend.

The Reds will then take on Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Vill and Everton in a testing start to the new campaign as they look to try and retain their trophy next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to get their new season off to a good start when they take on Wolves away from home on 21 September.

