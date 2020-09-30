Roy Keane replies when asked if Liverpool FC will retain Premier League title

Roy Keane has backed Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League crown this season.

The Reds were 3-1 winners against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool FC have scored nine times in three games in the Premier League this season to secure victories over Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are sitting in second position in the Premier League table behind leaders Leicester City on goal difference.

Keane risked the wrath of Klopp after the former Manchester United captain highlighted a couple of “sloppy” mistakes that Liverpool FC made at the back in an otherwise brilliant performance.

The Reds boss confronted the Sky Sports pundit in a tense exchange in the broadcaster’s live interview with Klopp after their third successive Premier League win of the season.

Asked by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones whether Keane believes Liverpool FC will win the Premier League title this season, the former Manchester United captain replied:

“Yes – I have to say that now after Klopp had a go at me.”

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock in the 25th minute against the run of play at Anfield.

Sadio Mane equalised three minutes later before Andy Robertson gave the Reds a half-time lead.

Liverpool FC signing Diogo Jota scored his first goal in the 88th minute to secure three points following his £45m move from Wolves this summer.

The Merseyside outfit will make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday in a bid to end the Birmingham side’s perfect start to the 2020-21 season.

