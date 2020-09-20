Sadio Mane raves about Thiago after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

Sadio Mane (Photo: The Sport Review)

Sadio Mane expressed his delight that Liverpool FC have signed a player of Thiago Alcantara’s quality after Sunday’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC.

The Premier League champions completed a £25m deal to sign the Spain international from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last week following months of speculation.

Jurgen Klopp opted to start Thiago on the bench for the trip to Chelsea FC despite his arrival at Liverpool FC less than 48 hours earlier.

Thiago replaced Jordan Henderson at half-time after the Liverpool FC captain’s pass led to Andreas Christensen’s sending off in the 45th minute.

The Danish defender was penalised for a foul on Mane after Henderson’s pass split the Chelsea FC defence and left Kepa Arrizabalaga in no man’s land.

Mane capitalised in the second half when the Senegal international steered a header past Kepa after Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino combined.

The Liverpool FC number 11 intercepted Kepa’s pass minutes later to double his tally with a simple finish.

Thiago showcased his range of passing in the Liverpool FC side, although the Spanish midfielder did concede a second-half penalty after a foul on Timo Werner.

However, the summer signing was rescued by Alisson Becker after the Liverpool FC goalkeeper saved Jorginho’s spot-kick.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Thiago’s arrival at the Premier League champions, Mane said: “Not only me, all the world know what Thiago is capable of so we are lucky to have him in our team. He is a great player.”

Mane has scored two goals in two games in the Premier League this season.

Thiago could make his full Liverpool FC debut against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

