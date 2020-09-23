Jamie Carragher: What Thiago Alcantara will bring to Liverpool FC

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has backed Thiago Alcantara to add more class to the Liverpool FC midfield following his impressive debut in the 2-0 win at Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Spain international moved to Liverpool FC in a £25m deal from Champions League winners Bayern Munich last week following months of transfer speculation.

Thiago put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Premier League champions before the Reds handed the Spanish midfielder the number six shirt.

Jurgen Klopp opted to hand Thiago his debut from the bench at Stamford Bridge after the 29-year-old replaced Jordan Henderson at half-time on Sunday evening.

The summer signing acquitted himself well in his 45-minute cameo as Thiago finished with more successful passes than any other player in the Premier League clash.

Thiago did concede a second-half penalty after a clumsy challenge but the Liverpool FC midfielder’s blushes were spared by his new team-mate Alisson Becker after the goalkeeper saved Jorginho’s spot-kick.

Speaking to Sky Sports following Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Chelsea FC, Carragher explained what Thiago will bring to Klopp’s team following his move.

“It’s not just what Thiago brings to Liverpool,” Carragher said.

“He’s got to bring what the current midfielders bring to the team. Let’s not forget what this midfield has done for Liverpool. They’ve won the Champions League and lost one final and won the Premier League.

“I don’t think signing Thiago necessarily gives Liverpool more chance of winning the league. It just makes them a better watch and give them a bit more armoury.

“He adds something different and brings a bit more class.”

Thiago has a wealth of experience following his decorated stints at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The Spanish midfielder has won two La Liga titles, seven Bundesliga crowns and the Champions League twice during his stints at the two European giants.

Sadio Mane scored twice in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Reds will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Arsenal on Monday night.

