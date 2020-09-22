Jurgen Klopp rates new Liverpool FC signing’s debut at Chelsea FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp reserved praise for Thiago Alcantara for an impressive debut in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against Chelsea FC on Sunday evening.

The Reds completed a £27m deal to sign Thiago from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last week following months of speculation linking the Premier League champions with a move to sign the Spanish midfielder.

Klopp opted to start Thiago on the bench for Liverpool FC’s trip to Chelsea FC but the Reds manager turned to his new signing at half-time following a suspected injury to Jordan Henderson.

The 29-year-old provided the Liverpool FC midfield with an extra dimensions as the summer signing showcased his range of passing against 10-man Chelsea FC.

Thiago did concede a penalty for a clumsy challenge on Timo Werner but Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved Jorginho’s effort from the spot-kick.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Thiago’s debut, Klopp admitted that he was impressed with the Spanish midfielder’s cameo performance.

“It was top timing I would say, in a game like this,” said Klopp. “He [Thiago] trained, he had eight days off, he played with Spain, he trained with Munich, he’s fit, that’s not the main problem.

“But of course he’s not used to our things, that’s clear.

“They [Bayern] played a different system, they played slightly different that’s how it is, that’s how football is, you have to get used to your mates next to you.

“But then when they had one man down it was pretty much the perfect game.

“And Hendo felt a little bit, we had to react and we decided to bring him on. Yeah, I liked it, I liked the game a lot.

“Defensively it was tricky for him because we set it up differently but offensively with the ball, yeah, that’s him. He wants to pass the ball.”

Chelsea FC were reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half following Andreas Christensen’s cynical challenge on Mane to deny a goal-scoring opportunity.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock shortly after half-time when Mane guided a header past Chelsea FC goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino combined.

Mane capitalised on Kepa’s error to double Liverpool FC’s lead before Italy international Jorginho missed his penalty.

The Premier League champions will return to top-flight action against Arsenal at Anfield next Monday.

