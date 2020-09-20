Thiago Alcantara reveals he spoke to ex-Liverpool FC duo about Anfield move

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Thiago Alcantara has revealed that he spoke to former Liverpool FC duo Xabi Alonso and Philippe Coutinho about a move to Anfield.

The Spanish midfielder completed a reported £20m move to Liverpool FC from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Thiago has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Premier League champions to end his seven-year association with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to Liverpool FC throughout the summer transfer window as Klopp looked to improve his squad ahead of their title defence.

The former FC Barcelona midfielder will have to compete with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita for a starting spot in Klopp’s midfield.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website, Thiago revealed that he spoke to Alonso and Coutinho about a move to the English champions.

“More than the football aspect because in the end, Liverpool is what it is for the last years, the last decades,” he said.

“They were amazing, they performed and it is raising every year as much as you can, as much as they can, as much as we can, is what I should say.

“More than that, it is the family aspect, the life aspect – how is the city? Where to go. How was the life [here]?

“People like Philippe Coutinho and Xabi Alonso helped me a lot to take this last step. It’s really good.”

Thiago won seven Bundesliga titles during his decorated spell at Bayern Munich following his move to the Bavarian club from FC Barcelona in 2013.

The Spanish midfielder won two La Liga crowns and the Champions League at FC Barcelona before he quit his boyhood club for Bayern Munich.

Thiago scored 31 times in 235 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Liverpool FC were 4-3 winners against Leeds United at Anfield last weekend as Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick helped the defending champions get over the line.

The Merseyside outfit will take on bitter rivals Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

