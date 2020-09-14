‘Too arrogant’: Jamie Carragher rates Liverpool FC star’s display in 4-3 win over Leeds

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Nike)

Jamie Carragher accused Virgil van Dijk of being “too arrogant” after the Liverpool FC defender made a costly error in their 4-3 victory over Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds welcomed the Championship side to Anfield in their Premier League opener at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side began their defence of their top-flight crown.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock inside four minutes when Mohamed Salah won a penalty before the Egypt international broke the deadlock with a goal from the spot.

Leeds equalised eight minutes later when Jack Harrison scored a superb solo goal before Van Dijk restored Liverpool FC’s lead with a powerful header in the 20th minute.

However, the Netherlands international was at fault 10 minutes later when his laid back clearance was intercepted by Patrick Bamford before the striker finished past Alisson.

Salah scored his second goal ahead of half-time to restore Liverpool FC’s narrow lead before Leeds equalised midway through the second half thanks to Mateusz Klich.

The Liverpool FC striker completed his hat-trick with a second penalty to spare Van Dijk’s blushes and ensure the defending champions made a winning start to the 2020-21 season.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher wasn’t impressed with Van Dijk’s display in Liverpool FC’S 4-3 win against Leeds United.

“Virgil van Dijk, that’s just too arrogant,” Carragher told Sky Sports during his commentary of Liverpool FC’s 4-3 win.

“He tries to flick it around rather than just dealing with it. Maybe that’s because it’s Leeds United, a new team, and he thinks it’s a little bit too easy. But Patrick Bamford has been given a gift by that man.”

Van Dijk has barely put a foot wrong since his move to Liverpool FC from Southampton in a £75m deal in the 2018 January transfer window.

The Netherlands international won the PFA Player Of The Year award in 2019 after his impact at Liverpool FC.

The Reds will take on Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

