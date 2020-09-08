Jurgen Klopp warns his Liverpool FC side about Leeds United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool FC side that they are in for a stern test of their title credentials when they host Leeds United in their season opener on Saturday evening.

The Reds are preparing to kick off their Premier League title defence with a home clash against newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield this weekend as they look to make a positive start to the new campaign.

Liverpool FC were the top performers in the Premier League last season as they ran away with the title and clinched the trophy with seven games to spare.

The Merseyside outfit ended up a staggering 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City in the Premier League table last season as they won the English top flight title for the first time.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are preparing for their return to the top flight of English football after having won the Championship in style last season under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites will head to Anfield looking to lay down a marker for the season ahead as they bid to stay in the Premier League beyond next May.

Liverpool FC boss Klopp is under no illusions about the tough test Leeds United will present for his Reds side as they prepare for their season opener on Merseyside.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Klopp said when asked about Liverpool FC’s pre-season preparations: “It was as good as possible, I would say.

“We had a lot of good sessions and we will get the benefit of that during the season.

“We have to make sure we now get ready for the first game against Leeds because that will be a really tough one. Leeds have a specific style of play, man-marking over the whole pitch and makes it proper intense.

“We have to be ready for that but we have a few days. Hopefully all the other boys now stay healthy in the international games, then they come back and we have three days to work together on that.

“It was the best pre-season we could have had because we cannot compare and nobody will give us a different one.”

Liverpool FC were beaten on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley last month.

