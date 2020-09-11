Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Leeds United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 3-1 win against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning Premier League champions will start the defence of their top-flight crown with a home clash against Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Anfield.

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title with seven games to spare last season as Jurgen Klopp masterminded the Merseyside outfit’s first top-flight crown in 30 years.

The Reds have only signed Greece international Kostas Tsimikas in an £11.75m deal from Olympiacos in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

Leeds United will start their first Premier League campaign in 16 years when the Whites make the trip to the Merseyside outfit on Saturday.

Bielsa’s side won the Championship title last season after the Yorkshire club finished 10 points ahead of West Bromwich Albion.

Former Reds striker Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to win an entertaining game between the Premier League champions and the Championship title winners at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“Champions of the Premier League Liverpool host one of the newly promoted teams and champions of the Championship in Leeds United,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s always a tricky way to start a new campaign but on this occasion I don’t think the fixture should hold too many fears for Liverpool.

“I am really looking forward to watching Leeds this season as I love the way they go about their business and I think one thing we can guarantee with Marcelo Bielsa’s team is entertainment.

“I am actually going for an entertaining game in this clash of old rivals but fancy Liverpool to come out on top with a 3-1 victory at Anfield.”

Liverpool FC have won six of their last eight games against Leeds United, an unbeaten run which stretches back to October 2001.

The Yorkshire side haven’t beaten Liverpool FC since April 2001 when Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer scored in the first half at Anfield to help Leeds United’s bid to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool FC lost to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley earlier this month before Klopp’s side were 7-2 winners against Blackpool in their final pre-season friendly.

