Gary Neville predicts where Liverpool FC, Man United will finish this season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville is predicting that Manchester City will win the Premier League title this season, tipping Manchester United to finish above Liverpool FC in the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to defend the Premier League title for the first time after the Reds ended their 30-year wait to win the top-flight crown last term.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League crown and finished 18 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race, while Manchester United ended up 33 points adrift of the Anfield outfit in third.

The defending Premier League champions have only signed Greece international Konstantinos Tsimikas in an £11m deal from Olympiacos in an uneventful summer for the Reds so far.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have brought in Valencia star Ferran Torres and Bournemouth centre-half Nathan Ake to improve Guardiola’s squad ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally got his first summer deal over the line last week when Manchester United completed a £40m swoop for Netherlands international Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Chelsea FC have been the busiest club with six new signings, including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.

Sky Sports pundit Neville is backing Manchester United to finish ahead of Liverpool FC in second place behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

Neville told Stadium Astro: “I’m going to go Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea, but that’s with a little bit of hope rather than science!”

He added: “Finishing third last season was a big moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That demonstrated progression.

“I think he has to break that top-two or get close to that top-two and get close to the title.

“To get close to the top-two and win a trophy – maybe in one of the cup competition – would be acceptable. He would have to get close to winning a title by his third season.

“The fans want to see progression and Manchester United have to continue to progress.”

Arsenal will start the Premier League season with a trip to Fulham before Liverpool FC begin their title defence against Leeds next Saturday.

Chelsea FC will play Brighton on Monday 14 September before Manchester United make a delayed start to the league with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

