Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC have informed FC Barcelona that they’ll have to pay £15m to sign Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that the Premier League champions have set their asking price for the Netherlands international as the Reds look to raise transfer funds for investment in Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are looking to complete a deal for Wijnaldum at around the £10m mark given that the Spanish side are feeling the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are reluctant to accept such a low fee for the 29-year-old given that the Reds signed Wijnaldum in a £23m deal back in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Mirror go on to add that Klopp is eager to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara but the Champions League holders want a transfer fee in the region of £30m.

The report reveals that Liverpool FC are worried by the prospect of potentially losing Wijnaldum for nothing next summer when the Dutch midfielder’s contract expires.

Ronald Koeman is thought to be a big fan of Wijnaldum, having worked with the Dutch midfielder during his stint in charge of the Netherlands national team.

Wijnaldum scored four times in 37 games in the Premier League last term to help the Reds secure their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

The Netherlands international has scored 19 times in 187 games for Liverpool FC over the past four seasons at the Anfield outfit.

Liverpool FC will start the new Premier League season with a home clash against Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

