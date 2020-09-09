Jurgen Klopp urged to resolve Liverpool FC transfer situation quickly

Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

John Aldridge has encouraged Jurgen Klopp to resolve Georginio Wijnaldum’s situation at Liverpool FC sooner rather than later.

The 29-year-old Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer due to the fact that his contract with the Reds is due to expire at the end of the season.

Wijnaldum has been touted as a possible target for Spanish giants FC Barcelona this summer, and it remains to be seen whether he will remain as a Liverpool FC player.

As things stand, the midfielder will be free to talk to foreign clubs about a possible move away from Anfield in the January transfer window, and he could leave the Merseyside outfit on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a move to bring in midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to get a deal over the line.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Aldridge has encouraged the Reds to sort out Wijnaldum’s situation as soon as possible, with the Merseyside outfit set to kick off their Premier League title defence with a home clash against Leeds United on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Aldridge said: “You very rarely see him giving the ball away, but he did that a few times in the first half against Arsenal [in the Community Shield] and that may be because his future is up in the air.

“There has been a lot of talk that Thiago Alcantara will replace Wijnaldum in the Liverpool squad and there are rumours that he has been tapped up by Barcelona’s new manager Ronald Koeman.

“[Klopp] will want that situation resolved quickly because players who are uncertain over their future can be affected in matches and Liverpool can’t afford to allow that issue to become a big problem ahead of the transfer deadline on 5 October.”

Wijnaldum scored four goals in 37 games for Liverpool FC in the Premier League last season as he helped them to win the top-flight trophy for the first time.

