Jurgen Klopp delivers his verdict on Arsenal ahead of Liverpool FC trip

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he rates Arsenal highly and is backing them to be one of six contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The north London side finished in eighth place in the Premier League last term after Mikel Arteta was brought in to replace Unai Emery at the end of last year.

The Gunners ended last season with some silverware after they beat Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final at Wembley back in August.

They also followed that victory up by beating Klopp’s Liverpool FC side on penalties in the Community Shield at the end of the same month.

Arsenal have made a solid start to the new season, winning both of their opening Premier League games against Fulham and West Ham United.

The north Londoners are now preparing for their crunch clash against Klopp’s Liverpool FC side at Anfield on Monday night.

And the German head coach has explained why he thinks that Arsenal will be one of the contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Klopp said: “They [Arsenal] came eighth because they did not have a time to sort the situation.

“They were not the eighth best team in the league, they could’ve qualified easily for Europe [via the league], if not even the Champions League.

“The Premier League and these teams are too good, you can’t decide the season before it starts. It just doesn’t work like this.

“Man City, I think maybe people thought they could have some struggles at Wolves because Wolves are really good…and in the second half they could have got a point.

“Nobody is safe from this kind of thing, so we have to work incredibly hard. And over the other teams we have no influence. When we face them, we want to beat them.

“It’s an open race, Chelsea will be there, [Manchester] United will be there, Arsenal, Tottenham – these teams will always be there.

“There are tough moments for us and other teams and it’s about how you react and are you doing it in the right way.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and you have to go through a lot of moments. I don’t know why today we talk about winning the league, I have no idea who will win but I know a lot of teams will try.”

Arsenal beat Liverpool FC 2-1 in their most recent Premier League meeting at The Emirates back in mid-July.

The Gunners will take on the Reds twice this week, with Arsenal also set to travel to Anfield to play Klopp’s side in the fourth round of the League Cup on Thursday night.

Arsenal have not won the title since their famous unbeaten triumph in 2004.

