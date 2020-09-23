Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Jamie Carragher has underlined the importance that Sadio Mane plays in the Liverpool FC team after he helped to fire the Reds to victory over Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Senegal international scored both of Liverpool FC’s goals in four second-half minutes at Stamford Bridge as the Reds claimed a 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Mane has established himself as one of Liverpool FC’s most important players in recent seasons alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in attack.

The 28-year-old scored 22 goals in 47 games in all competitions for Liverpool FC last season and he has won the Premier League and Champions League since signing for the Reds from Southampton back in June 2016.

Carragher has now underlined his belief that Mane is the key attacking player in Liverpool FC’s front three, a viewpoint that was highlighted by the Senegal forward’s role in the 2-0 victory at Chelsea FC at the weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “Sadio Mane was Liverpool FC’s best player last year. He is one of the top left-sided attacking players in the world.

“I’ve said this before. We talk about [Mohamed] Salah, [Virgil] Van Dijk and Alisson [Becker] but I always go back to Mane.

“He was the first big signing for Klopp. That signing got Liverpool into the Champions League in Klopp’s first full season.

“Without that, I don’t think it goes on from there. He has been the constant since day one with Klopp. He is an absolute superstar.”

Mane will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action on Monday night with a home clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit are aiming to defend their Premier League crown this season after they finished in top spot last season and 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds are also in League Cup action on Thursday night when they take on Lincoln City in the third round away from home.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip