Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher is tipping Liverpool FC to complete a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Spanish midfielder to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Thiago has entered into the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena, meaning that Bayern risk losing the midfielder for nothing when his deal expires next summer.

With the summer transfer window open until 5 October, Liverpool FC still have plenty of time to be able to get a deal done for the Spanish midfielder, who helped Bayern to win the Champions League last season.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons that Thiago would be an excellent signing for the Reds this summer and he thinks that the Merseyside outfit will be able to get a deal over the line.

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Express, Carragher said: “He has come through the Barcelona school.

“The Liverpool midfielders all do a brilliant job but are similar. Thiago can control the game more and add a bit extra in midfield technically.

“We talk about gegenpressing and high energy, but Liverpool are such a good side now they dominate most games possession-wise, more often than not controlling from the back.

“I think the deal will happen. The only worry I have which might put Liverpool off is his age. Not just his age, but Liverpool have a few players in the squad around 28 or 29 [years old].

“Milner is a bit older, but Wijnaldum, Henderson and the front three, all around that age bracket. I think that is why the deal has to be on Liverpool’s terms.

“Maybe they have to sell a couple of players so they could pay a fee nearer £20m than £30m.”

Thiago scored three goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season and he also made two assists in 10 Champions League games as he helped the German club to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League opener against Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening as they look to make a positive start to their title defence.

