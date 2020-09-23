Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Garth Crooks has admitted that Sadio Mane is fast becoming one his favourite players following his display in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC on Sunday.

The Senegal international has been one of the Reds’ top attacking performers in recent seasons and he scored both of Liverpool FC’s goals in the second half at Stamford Bridge to hand Jurgen Klopp’s side victory on Sunday.

Mane, 28, scored 22 goals in 47 games in all competitions for Liverpool FC last season as he helped the Reds to win their first-ever Premier League title.

The forward once again underlined his importance to the Liverpool FC side on Sunday as he produced a brilliant performance to help Klopp’s men beat Chelsea FC and continue their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was highly impressed by Mane’s performance in west London and he has singled out the Senegal star as one of Liverpool FC’s key players.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “This was a brilliant performance by Liverpool at Chelsea.

“The star of the show was Sadio Mane, who is fast becoming one of my favourite players. So much of his game is brimming with integrity.

“Most strikers would have stopped chasing having given the ball away, but Mane’s determination to win the ball back was badly underestimated by Kepa, resulting in the Senegalese’s second goal of the game.”

Mane joined Liverpool FC from Southampton in the summer of 2016 and he has scored a total of 83 goals in 173 games in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Monday night when they host Arsenal at The Emirates.

Before that, the Reds are preparing to take on Lincoln City in the third round of the League Cup on Thursday night away from home.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip