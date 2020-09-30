‘I was impressed’: BBC Sport pundit praises Liverpool FC star after win over Arsenal

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV/Screen grab)

Garth Crooks singled out Andy Robertson for special praise for the way he performed during Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

The Scottish left-back was at fault for Arsenal’s opening goal in the 25th minute at Anfield after his misjudged pass fell into the path of Alexandre Lacazette in the box, with the French striker scuffing a shot home.

However, Arsenal’s lead did not last long, as Sadio Mane equalised less than three minutes later, and Robertson made amends for his earlier error by scoring the goal that put the home side into the lead before half-time.

Summer signing Diogo Jota then came off the bench to net his first goal for the Reds late on and secure the three points for the home side.

Robertson has been a key player for Liverpool FC since his move to Anfield from Hull City back in 2017.

And BBC Sport pundit Crooks was highly impressed by the Scot’s display at Anfield on Monday night as he helped Liverpool FC to make it three wins on the bounce in the top flight.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “It’s not often you see Andy Robertson making mistakes at the back and gifting opportunities for the opposition to score.

“A rare mistake by the young Scot. Nevertheless I was impressed how the Liverpool defender never allowed the error to affect his game and used it to inspire the rest of his performance.”

Reflecting on Liverpool FC’s performance as a whole, Crooks continued: “The Reds are starting to steamroll their opponents, especially at Anfield.

“Even Arsenal, who I expect to finish in the top six this season under Mikel Arteta, proved no match for the champions.”

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal once again in the fourth round of the League Cup on Thursday night.

The Reds, who won the title with seven games to spare last term, will then switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their trip to Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

