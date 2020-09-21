Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Diogo Jota’s incredible potential is one of the main reasons Liverpool FC moved to sign the forward from Wolves this summer.

The Merseyside outfit completed a deal to bring the versatile 23-year-old to Anfield on Saturday after having been strongly linked with a move to land the Portugal international.

Jota joins Liverpool FC after having scored an impressive 44 goals in 131 games for Wolves and he will be hoping to help the Reds defend their Premier League title this season.

The forward helped Wolves to gain promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship in the 2017-18 season and he will now be hoping to challenge Liverpool FC’s front three for a spot in the first team.

And Klopp has now revealed that Jota’s potential was one of the main reasons that the Reds pursued a move to bring him to Anfield this summer.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website, Klopp said: “He’s a player who gives us so many options to use him.

“He’s 23 years old, still far away from being kind of a finished article, so much potential. He has the speed, he can combine, can defend, can press.

“It makes it just more unpredictable and gives us real options for different systems because he can play pretty much all three positions up front in a 4-3-3, if we play with four midfielders he can play both wings.

“It’s just nice. And he has some natural things which we have in our game, like this desire and the greed and the direction.

“He is part of this unbelievable Portuguese generation in the moment, where they have really a lot of obviously quite skilled players. We saw the Portuguese team last time, it’s quite impressive.

“So, I’m really happy to have him here. And on top of that, a really good guy and really happy to be here.”

Jota becomes the third summer signing at Liverpool FC, with the Reds having also brought in Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos and Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action next Monday night when they host Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side at Anfield.

Before that, the Reds will take on Lincoln City in the third round of the League Cup on Thursday night away from home.

