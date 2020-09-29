Gary Lineker fires warning at Liverpool FC after win over Arsenal

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has warned Liverpool FC that they are likely to concede far more goals this season if they play such a high line.

The Reds secured their third straight win of the Premier League season on Monday night thanks to a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

Despite dominating the opening exchanges, Liverpool FC fell behind in the 25th minute when Alexandre Lacazette netted a scruffy goal.

Arsenal’s lead did not last more than three minutes, however, as Sadio Mane equalised for the Reds in the 28th minute, and Andy Robertson made amends for his error in the lead-up to the first goal when he netted in the 34th minute.

The Gunners improved in the second half but could not find an equaliser, and substitute Diogo Jota then netted a superb volley in the 88th minute to make the points secure.

Liverpool FC have conceded four goals in their opening three Premier League games, and England legend Lineker believes that their high light is mainly to blame.

Posting on Twitter towards the end of Monday night’s game, Lineker wrote: “If Liverpool continue to play such a high line, and actually moving forward when there’s no pressure on the ball, then they’ll concede way more than last season.

“They will probably still outscore the opposition and will be great to watch but…”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to face Aston Villa. They will then take on Everton 17 October away from home.

The Reds, who won the title with seven games to spare last term, are currently second in the Premier League table and behind leaders Leicester City on goal difference.

