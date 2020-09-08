Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Georginio Wijnaldum could opt to stay at Liverpool FC and run down his contract before making a decision about his future next summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 29-year-old’s situation at Anfield has been a talking point over the last few weeks due to the fact that his current contract at the Merseyside club is due to expire at the end of next season.

If the situation does not change and Wijnaldum does not sign a new contract with the Reds, he would be free to talk to foreign clubs in January and could leave for nothing next summer.

FC Barcelona have been credited with an interest in signing Wijnaldum this summer as the speculation about the Dutch midfielder’s future continues.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has suggested that despite all of the speculation, the midfielder could end up staying at Liverpool FC until next summer – even if he doesn’t pen a new contract.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sheth said: “Obviously there is a match with the connections to the Dutch squad, but one thing I think Wijnaldum would have to think about, if he was to go to Barcelona, is those presidential elections.

“If he is joining because Koeman is there, there’s no guarantee the manager will be there for the entire season.

“If (Josep Maria) Bartomeu loses those presidential elections and Victor Font is the favourite to win, Xavi is straight in and Koeman’s out. Where does that then leave Wijanldum? Unless Xavi likes him.

“It’s a real interesting decision that Wijnaldum will have to make and Liverpool as well because there’s nothing stopping Wijnaldum saying ‘I’m happy here, if you’re not going to give me a new contract, I’ll assess my options next summer when I can go for free’.”

Wijnaldum played a key role in Liverpool FC’s Premier League title triumph last season as he scored four goals in 37 appearances in the top flight for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Meanwhile, senior football correspondent for The Independent Melissa Reddy feels that Liverpool FC may well be willing to keep Wijnaldum and let him leave for free next summer.

“I don’t think Liverpool would mind losing Wijnaldum on a free if that’s the case, we’ve seen it before,” said Reddy.

“They will think for the outlay they’ve spent on him to get him from Newcastle and for what he’s delivered to the club in terms of tactical dexterity, he’s played pretty much everywhere apart from in goal for Liverpool.

“They’ve secured trophies with him and he’s been part of the senior players committee so a real leader in the dressing room.

“I think they say ‘he’s given us great service, it doesn’t matter if we don’t get a transfer fee for him’.”

Liverpool FC will begin their Premier League title defence with a home clash against Leeds United at Anfield this weekend.