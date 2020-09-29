Graeme Souness: What I think about Liverpool FC’s latest signing

Former Liverpool FC star Graeme Souness (Photo: Sky Sports)

Graeme Souness believes that Diogo Jota has what it takes to become a key player for Liverpool FC in the seasons to come despite his lack of experience at the top level.

The Reds completed a deal to bring the Portugal international to Anfield from Wolves earlier this month in a £41m deal that could rise to £45m with add-ons.

The 23-year-old forward has signed a five-year contract with the Reds as he bids to establish himself as a key player at Anfield in the seasons to come.

Liverpool FC have made three major new signings this summer, having also brought in Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas ahead before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Former Reds star Souness is a fan of Jota but he feels that the only question mark surrounding the Portuguese attacker is the fact that he has not been competing at the highest level with Wolves in recent seasons.

Writing in his column for The Times, Souness said: “[Fellow new Liverpool signing Thiago] has played at the highest level, at big clubs in Barcelona and Bayern Munich, so won’t be intimidated by coming to Liverpool and playing under pressure.

“He’ll understand that you’re playing in cup finals every week because the opposition badly wants to beat you. He can deal with all that.

“That would be my only question mark against Diogo Jota, Liverpool’s other new signing.

“At Wolves, it wasn’t a cup final every week but it will be at Liverpool, so he has to show that he’s ready for that.

“Otherwise, he fits the bill to deputise anywhere in that front three. He’s got great technique and understanding of the game, he’s already shown he can deal with the English game and play in a team that works hard, as Wolves do.

“Although he’s scored some important goals, I always felt that Divock Origi was never going to hold down a regular place in that Liverpool team, so Jota has to try to do that.”

Liverpool FC are in League Cup action on Thursday night when they host Arsenal at Anfield in the fourth round.

After that, the Reds will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season after having secured the trophy with seven games to spare.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip