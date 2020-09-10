Graeme Souness has ‘sneaky feeling’ about Liverpool FC signings

Former Liverpool FC star Graeme Souness (Photo: Sky Sports)

Graeme Souness believes that Liverpool FC could bring in some new faces at Anfield before the close of the summer transfer window next month.

Compared to their rivals in the Premier League, the Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer window, with Liverpool FC having only brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos so far.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have been the big spenders in the top half of the table this summer, with the Blues having brought in seven new signings ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

Liverpool FC continue to be linked with possible additions this summer, with the likes of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Silva said to still be on the Merseyside outfit’s radar.

Former Reds star Souness feels that if Liverpool FC do not make any new big-name signings this summer, it would give some of the younger players the chance to prove themselves in the coming campaign.

However, Souness believes that the Reds are probably likely to make some further additions to their squad before the transfer window closes on 5 October.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Souness said: “I think it [Liverpool FC’s lack of transfer activity] is telling you something.

“I think Jurgen must feel he’s got players coming through the system to fill the gaps when the current players get injured.

“Going back to my time as a player there, Liverpool always bought players when they were on top of the pile.

“You were buying players at that time where you don’t know if they’ll come in and be an instant hit.

“I think in recent history Fabinho and Andy Robertson were both that where they got them into the club, had a good look at what they had to offer, they fitted into the system nicely when they got introduced.

“So I think that would be a real vote of confidence to the young players at the football club if they don’t buy.

“But I have a sneaky feeling that they may still have a go at someone.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League opener against newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds will then face Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton in a testing start to the season for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

