Harry Redknapp predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Harry Redknapp is tipping Liverpool FC to finish as the Premier League champions for the second successive season this term.

The Merseyside outfit are preparing to kick off their title defence this weekend after having won the Premier League crown in style last term under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC were the standout team in the Premier League last season and they won the trophy with seven games to spare, finishing 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

The Reds will be looking to get their title defence off to a solid start this weekend when they host newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield in their first game of the season.

The likes of Chelsea FC and Manchester City have been busy in the summer transfer window as they look to try and challenge Liverpool FC for the title this term.

However, former Tottenham manager Redknapp seems to feel that it will be Liverpool FC’s year once again as they look to win the second Premier League title in the club’s history.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “Chelsea have performed well, Man United are getting stronger, Man City are going to try and win it back this year but I’m still going to go with Liverpool.

“I think Liverpool look like the winning team to me.”

After their clash against Leeds United this weekend, Liverpool FC will face Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton in a tricky-looking start to the new campaign.

The Reds lost their first competitive game of the new campaign when they were beaten by Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley last month.

Chelsea FC will be looking to challenge at the top of the table this season after they brought in seven new signings ahead of the new campaign.

