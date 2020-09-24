‘He has great skill’: Jamie Redknapp raves about Liverpool FC signing

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has praised Thiago Alcantara following his impressive Premier League debut for Liverpool FC at the weekend.

The Spain international has been settling into life at Anfield after having signed for the Reds from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Thiago started Sunday’s clash against Chelsea FC on the bench but he was called into action at half-time after Jordan Henderson suffered a suspected injury.

The midfielder acquitted himself well on his Premier League debut, despite having given away a penalty, which Jorginho missed.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Redknapp was highly impressed by what he saw from Thiago on his Reds debut and he believes that the 29-year-old will end up proving to be an excellent signing for the Merseyside outfit.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Redknapp said: “It was the perfect scenario coming on and playing against 10 men.

“He played in the pocket. He was difficult to mark. He passes the ball crisply. Most players play the simple pass but he doesn’t because he has the ability and vision.

“He has great skill. He had so many passes. He didn’t get his goal but he will offer so much to Liverpool.

“He will offer something different to what the others do. That’s not to say they’re not top midfield players. He’s just different.”

Thiago will be hoping to make his second Premier League appearance for Liverpool FC when the Reds take on Arsenal at Anfield in their next top-flight game.

Before that, Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Lincoln City in the third round of the League Cup on Thursday night.

Liverpool FC have won both of their opening Premier League games to put them in a solid position heading into their showdown with the Gunners at Anfield on Monday night in the Premier League.

