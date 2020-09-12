‘I’m surprised’: Jermaine Jenas predicts where Liverpool FC will finish this season

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas (Photo: BT Sport)

Jermaine Jenas is tipping Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season and says he is “surprised” that more people are not backing the Reds to lift the trophy again this term.

The Reds are preparing to embark on their Premier League title defence this weekend when they take on newly-promoted side Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC were the top team in the Premier League last season as they won the title with seven games to spare and finished an impressive 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Attentions will now turn to whether the Merseyside outfit have what it takes to defend their title this term.

The Reds have only made one signing so far this summer, landing left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos, but they have until the transfer window closes on 5 October to further bolster their squad for the new campaign.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jenas is backing Liverpool FC to win the title once again, with Manchester City coming in second place in the table.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Jenas said: “I’m surprised so many people don’t see Liverpool winning it again.

“I know their results fell away at the end of the season but you have to remember they had wrapped up the title so early, then had to get to the end of the season with no crowds.

“Even in normal circumstances, it would be a struggle to maintain their intensity.

“So I don’t think Klopp will allow their standards drop now. Why would you build something to then just give it away?

“I can’t find a reason anyone will finish above them – I am expecting Liverpool to keep on building an era of dominance.”

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton in their next four Premier League games after their clash against Leeds this weekend.

The Reds will also be hoping to challenge for the Champions League and domestic cup titles as they look to continue their good form under Jurgen Klopp.

