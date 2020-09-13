Jurgen Klopp drops hint about further signings at Liverpool FC this summer

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool FC are ready to spend in the summer transfer window if the right player becomes available.

The Merseyside outfit have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Reds having only brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool FC were the standout team in the Premier League last term, and the Reds won their first ever title with seven games to spare as they finished a staggering 18 points ahead of Manchester City in the table.

However, so far Klopp has not made any wholesale changes to his Liverpool FC squad as they look to try and retain the Premier League title this season.

The Merseyside outfit still do have plenty of time to add to their squad in the transfer window, which is open until 5 October.

Now, Klopp has hinted that Liverpool FC’s summer spending may not be over as he looks to try and guide his team to back to back Premier League titles this season.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of their opener against Leeds United on Saturday, Klopp said: “Since I’ve been here, there has not been one transfer window where I’ve thought: ‘If we don’t get this player, we cannot start the season’. Not once.

“We are in a luxury situation that if we can bring somebody in, it will be a really good player, and if we don’t, we have really good players.

“It’s a little bit of theatre, this transfer business, but in all the years I’m here it’s always the same. That isn’t to say we always did things right, we did things as good as we could do.

“It depends on different things; one is finding the player, one is having the money and all of these kind of things.

“But I read this morning that somebody who saw my body language saw ‘anxiety, or anger’ or things like this. Interesting! That starts really early, judging my body language!

“I expect that for the season, when we lose a game, when everybody will look if I’m still the funny guy I used to be in some press conferences when we won a game, but this is really early, having not even played a game.”

Asked if an exceptional player becomes available, can the club do it, Klopp replied: “It was always the case. Always the case.

“This club, since I am here, and before, spends what we earn. That was always the case. I don’t know why this is so surprising now, it’s nothing new.

“Pretty much everything we earn, we spend, if we have to in the moment. If not, we don’t, because it makes no sense to throw money away.

“When I speak about the difficulty of the times we live in at the moment, people might think: ‘Really? In football as well?’ Yes! Surprisingly enough, in football as well!

“Uncertainty means uncertainty for all of us.

“It must fit to the group. Influence from outside, which a transfer is, can help, 100 per cent. If we can find the right player, it will probably happen, if not, then it won’t.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to face Frank Lampard’s Chelsea FC side.

After that, the Reds will play Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton and Sheffield United as they look to make a strong start to the new campaign.

