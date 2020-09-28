Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘exceptional’ Liverpool FC signing

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the “exceptional” Thiago Alcantara following his move to Liverpool FC in the summer transfer window.

The Reds were heavily linked with a deal to bring the talented midfielder to Anfield throughout the summer window but they were only able to complete a deal to sign him from Bayern Munich earlier this month.

Thiago impressed on his Premier League debut for the Reds when he came on for the second half of the Merseyside outfit’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC earlier this month, despite him giving away a penalty at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international brings with him a wealth of experience following his decorated spell at Bayern Munich.

Thiago won seven Bundesliga titles with the German club and also helped them to achieve Champions League success last season.

Having worked with Thiago at Melwood for a number of days now, Klopp has admitted that he has been hugely impressed by the 29-year-old Spain international.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before the clash with Arsenal on Monday night, Klopp said: “Thiago is obviously a very good football player.

“You saw it [against Chelsea]. Some things are natural for him that are not natural for other players, but we won the league and we won the Champions League without Thiago. He won it with Bayern, so obviously it is a good fit I would say, but we now have to get used to each other.

“There are very special things [he has that separates him from others] in world football. His vision is exceptional, pair that with pretty good technical skills, and a nice passing ability and these kind of things, and you become a really interesting package. That’s what Thiago is.

“On top of that as a guy, he couldn’t be better. It’s incredible, when you give him a ball, he is still a kid. And when you take the ball away he is a really mature and experienced football person, who is interested in a lot of things, tactics and all these kind of things. He wants to learn which is very important.”

Thiago could feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds host Arsenal once again in the fourth round of the League Cup at Anfield on Thursday night.

The Reds will travel to Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

