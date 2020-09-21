Frank Lampard: What I really think about Liverpool FC signing Thiago Alcantara

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has admitted that Liverpool FC have signed an “incredible” player after having landed Thiago Alcantara in the summer transfer window.

The Reds had been strongly linked with a move to bring the Spain international to Anfield throughout the summer transfer window and they finally got a deal over the line to bring him in from Bayern Munich last week.

Thiago joins Liverpool FC after having helped Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles last season.

The 29-year-old midfielder scored 31 goals in 235 games in all competitions for Bayern Munich and he will now be hoping to help Liverpool FC defend their Premier League title this season.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard is clearly a keen admirer of the midfielder and he is backing him to have a big impact following his move to Anfield.

Speaking before Liverpool FC’s move to sign Thiago was officially announced, Lampard said: “Thiago is an incredible player.

“As you say we saw him first-hand – quality on the pitch, personality on the pitch and off the pitch.

“The quotes from Hansi Flick this week have been talking about him on both fronts and when you hear that from their manager, who has just such success with him at the centre of the team, I think it speaks for itself.

“He is an absolute world-class midfielder in the modern day. If he does come to the Premier League it will be a big plus and a big plus for the team that he comes to.”

During his spell with FC Barcelona, Thiago won two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2013.

Liverpool FC, who beat Chelsea FC 2-0 on Sunday, will return to Premier League action next week when they take on Arsenal at home.

The Reds, who won the title in style with seven games to spare last season, are in League Cup action on Thursday night when they travel to Lincoln City in the third round.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip