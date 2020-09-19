Jamie Carragher: What Thiago will bring to Liverpool FC

Jamie Carragher reveals what he thinks of Liverpool FC bringing Thiago Alcantara to Anfield this summer

The Sport Review staff
Saturday 19 September 2020
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Thiago Alcantara will bring some additional technical quality into the Liverpool FC midfield under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds completed a deal to bring the talented Spain international midfielder to Anfield as Klopp added more quality to his squad before the transfer window closes next month.

Thiago had been heavily linked with a move to the Merseyside outfit earlier in the summer but the speculation had died down in recent weeks.

However, Liverpool FC finally agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to bring the 29-year-old midfielder to Anfield this summer as the Reds look to defend their Premier League title.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher reckons that Thiago will be a “really good” addition to the Reds squad as Klopp looks to guide his team to back to back Premier League crowns.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “Liverpool have got five or six midfield players – they rotate well because they need energy in that position – but a lot of the players are pretty similar.

“Thiago would be something different – less in energy but more technical – and I think he would be a really good addition.

“Liverpool are world-class at the top end of the pitch, world-class in terms of their defence and goalkeeper – I think they’re top-class in midfield.

“Something could be added technically and Thiago fits the bill, so fingers crossed he comes.”

Liverpool FC are currently gearing up for their Premier League showdown with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they look to make it back to back wins in the top flight.

The Merseyside outfit, who won the title with seven games to spare last season, kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 4-3 home win over newly-promoted Leeds United last weekend.

