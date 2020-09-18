Rio Ferdinand predicts where Liverpool FC and Man United will finish

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Liverpool FC will end up second in the Premier League table this season ahead of Manchester United in third.

The Reds are aiming to defend their Premier League crown this season after having won the title in style last term under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC were the standout team in the Premier League last term as they won the title with seven games to spare and finished an impressive 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also hoping to launch a Premier League title bid this term, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men coming in third place in the table last season to book a return to the Champions League.

However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that Manchester City are the more likely team to win the title this season and he reckons that Liverpool FC will finish second, ahead of Manchester United in third and Chelsea FC in fourth.

That means that the ex-centre-half believes that both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will miss out on the top four this season.

Speaking to the Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand named his top four in order: “I’m going Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.”

Liverpool FC are preparing for the first stern test of their Premier League title credentials on Sunday when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Manchester City will travel to Wolves on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip