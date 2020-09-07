Robbie Savage predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City will finish

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage (Photo: BT Sport)

Robbie Savage is tipping Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season, with Manchester City ending up in fourth place in the Premier League table.

The Merseyside outfit are preparing to embark on their Premier League title defence this term as they bid to try and retain the trophy they won in style last season.

Liverpool FC were the standout performers in the Premier League last season and they won the title with seven games to spare and finished a staggering 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

The Reds have not been particularly busy in the summer transfer window so far, with Jurgen Klopp having so far only added left-back Kostas Tsimikas to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Nevertheless, former midfielder Savage believes that Liverpool FC have what it takes to retain their title and he is tipping the Merseyside outfit to win the trophy for a second successive season this term.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, Savage said: “Jurgen Klopp is not the sort of manager to let the grass grow under his feet.

“They have stockpiled 196 points over the last two seasons and that defensive unit, with Virgil van Dijk at its heart, will be the foundation for more success.

“They have only lost four games out of the last 77 in the Premier League – that’s some going.”

Savage then explained why he thinks Manchester City will finish fourth – behind Manchester United and Chelsea FC – in the Premier League table this season.

Savage continued: “If Lionel Messi wasn’t staying at Barcelona, all bets would be off.

“City’s suspect back line has been shored up by £41m Nathan Ake and the 18-point gap to champions Liverpool last season looks a bridge too far.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League title defence with a home clash against newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield this weekend.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are not in action until they travel to Wolves on 21 September.

