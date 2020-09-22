Michael Owen reacts to new Liverpool FC and Tottenham signings

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur make some major signings last week.

Liverpool FC finally announced a deal to sign midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday, while Tottenham completed a sensational move to bring Gareth Bale back to the club on loan from Real Madrid.

Thiago has already made his Liverpool FC debut after he came on as a half-time substitute in the Reds’ 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Bale, meanwhile, will have to wait to make his first appearance for Tottenham under Jose Mourinho as the Wales international recovers from a knee injury.

Thiago impressed on his Premier League debut and finished the game at Stamford Bridge with a pass completion rate of 90.2 per cent.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing two top-quality players move to the Premier League this summer.

Posting on Twitter on Friday, Owen said: “What a day for @LFC @SpursOfficial and the @premierleague. Two world class players joining the league.

“We just need fans back in the stadiums now and then we are in footballing heaven.”

Tottenham secured a thumping 5-2 win over Southampton away from home on Sunday afternoon as Mourinho’s men picked up their first Premier League points of the season.

Liverpool FC, who won the title with seven games to spare last season, will take on Arsenal at home in their next Premier League game on Monday night, while Spurs will face Newcastle United at home on Sunday afternoon.

