Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Gary Neville has described Mohamed Salah as an “absolute killer” on the pitch and claims that the forward is reaching new levels at Liverpool FC.

The Egypt international has been a revelation since signing for Liverpool FC from AS Roma back in the summer transfer window of 2017.

Salah, 28, has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s recent success, with the Reds having won the Premier League title last season after having lifted the Champions League trophy last year under Jurgen Klopp.

The former Chelsea FC attacker has scored an incredible 97 goals in 154 games for Liverpool FC across all competitions since his move to Anfield three years ago.

Salah underlined his importance to the Merseyside outfit when he scored a hat-trick in Liverpool FC’s dramatic 4-3 win over Leeds United at Anfield in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Former Manchester United defender Neville has now talked up the importance of Salah to the Liverpool FC side as things stand.

“There was a point in the game where I was watching Salah and I just thought, that is some player,” Neville said on Monday Night Football.

“Four years ago, when he first came to Liverpool and he got those 40-odd goals, I thought, ‘That’s a freak. He won’t be able to live with that’.

“But then he consistently produces over a period of two or three years.”

Neville continued: “You think about the mentality difference between Mane and Salah.

“Mane is likeable. I think the players probably love him, he gives his all every single day, he’ll do the selfless thing for the team.

“Then you look at Salah over the other side. He doesn’t pass sometimes to his team-mates. He’s a little bit more selfish and a little bit less likeable because of that, probably to the fans and to his own team-mates.

“But then, I look at him as an outsider and I’m thinking that he is an absolute killer on the pitch.

“It reminds me of the twin tracking of [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Wayne] Rooney in the mid-2000s. That’s where Mane and Salah are now.

“I think Salah will end up going above Mane, not because Mane’s not a great player, he is a great player as Rooney was, but the reason players [like Salah or Ronaldo] are different is that they have something up here which means that they go home at night and being the best player in the world rocks their world, whereas a Rooney or a Mane, they feel that the team’s got to win, I’ve got to give my all, I’ll fight for my team-mates. Salah doesn’t do that.”

Salah, who scored 19 goals in the league last season, will be expecting to feature for Liverpool FC when the Reds travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are looking to defend their Premier League title this season after they dominated the division last term to finish 18 points ahead of Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip