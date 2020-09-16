Paul Merson: Liverpool FC could easily finish fourth this season

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Liverpool FC could easily finish in fourth place in the Premier League table this season.

The Reds are looking to defend their Premier League title this season as they bid to win the top-flight trophy for the second successive campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC were the standout team in the Premier League last season as they won the title in style and finished an impressive 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit secured the title with seven games to spare and they will now be looking to transfer that success to the new campaign.

The Reds kicked off their Premier League campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds United in front of their home fans on Saturday as they began their season with a win.

However, despite their success last season, Liverpool FC have not been particularly busy in the summer transfer window, with the Reds having only brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos so far.

And former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that the Reds could be made to pay for failing to further strengthen their squad this summer.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “You look at the goals Liverpool let in against Leeds: wow. I just think they turned up and thought they would wipe the floor with Leeds.

“I think they need to buy someone. It would not surprise me if they finished fourth this season, and I thought that before this game.

“It’s the same team, and they have a massive amount of players who have to play every week. Virgil van Dijk cannot get injured. The full-backs cannot get injured. They have not got anyone to replace the front three if they are injured.

“I keep saying it. There’s a famous fast food chain that used to sell more chips and burgers than anyone; they still did adverts. You spend to stay at the top.

“If Man City get injuries, they will just play: ‘We’ll score more goals than you’ anyway. What we’ll see later in the season is teams like Man City come into the fold massively, because their squad is too big.

“That’s why I worry about Liverpool, there’s five or six players who must play week in, week out, otherwise the team is weakened immensely.

“This is the hardest league in the world. You have to be fit, it’s the first thing. Passing comes well below fitness!

“You could be the best passer in the world, but if you are not fit, you are not playing a game. After that, it’s about pace and passing the ball.”

Liverpool FC will aim to make it back to back wins in the Premier League when they travel to Chelsea FC in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

