Paul Merson warns Liverpool FC about letting key player leave Anfield

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has warned Liverpool FC that they would be “mad” to let Georginio Wijnaldum leave Anfield this summer.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a move away from the Merseyside club in recent weeks as the clock ticks down on his contract with the Reds.

The 29-year-old has entered into the final 12 months of his contract with Liverpool FC and he has been touted as a possible target for FC Barcelona this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Liverpool FC should be looking to keep hold of Wijnaldum this summer after he scored four goals in 37 games in the Reds’ title-winning campaign last season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Liverpool would be mad to sell Georginio Wijnaldum – and he’d be mad to go!

“They’ve just won the league for the first time in forever, they won the Champions League. They’re one of the best teams around.

“And the days of Barcelona poaching your best players are gone. How long will it take them to get back to the top?

“If Liverpool let Wijnaldum go they would be losing one of their chief midfield players. That sends them backwards.

“The lad gets big goals and his work-rate is immense. He is under-estimated in my opinion. Doesn’t get enough credit.

“That’s going to be a major blow if he leaves. Their midfield three won them the league. It gave the full backs a chance to bomb on and the front three confidence to play.

“They are the engine and Wijnaldum is a very important part of that. They work their socks off. They’re like a machine. They all know their role. It works. Don’t break it up.

“I know there’s talk about Liverpool bringing in Thiago Alcantara. But he’s a different kind of player. He won’t have the same energy.”

Liverpool FC are aiming to defend their Premier League title this season as they bid to try and retain the top-flight crown.

The Reds were the standout team in the Premier League last term as they finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City and won the title with seven games to spare.

Liverpool FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign when they host Leeds United at Anfield next weekend as they bid to get their season off to a good start.

