Sadio Mane has admitted that he has already been left impressed by the impact that Thiago Alcantara has had since his move to Liverpool FC earlier this month.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move to bring the midfielder to Anfield from Bayern Munich all summer and they were finally able to complete a deal for the Spain international earlier in September.

Thiago made his first Premier League appearance for Liverpool FC last weekend when he came off the bench at half-time to help inspire the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old midfielder will be hoping to be involved when the Reds take on Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday night.

Having now trained and played with Thiago for more than a week, Mane has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from the summer signing so far.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Mane said: “I think not only the fans are excited to see Thiago.

“For sure, especially me and my teammates were really happy to have this kind of quality in our squad. It only makes us better.

“I can see from day one in training and the game against Chelsea what he is doing. And I’m sure he will take us to another level, for sure.

“And we’re looking forward to seeing Kostas and Diogo Jota as well, who is a really good signing for us. I’m really happy to have him as well.

“They are good players and they will also take us to another level, which for us is something incredible, and for the fans as well.”

Liverpool FC are preparing to take on Arsenal twice this week at Anfield in different competitions. They will first host them in the Premier League on Monday night, before they prepare to welcome them to Anfield again just four days later in the fourth round of the League Cup.

The Reds will then take on Aston Villa away from home in the Premier League next Sunday.

