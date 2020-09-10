Sky Sports reporter delivers latest Thiago Alcantara update for Liverpool FC fans

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC could step up their interest in signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window rather than this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Spanish midfielder to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad ahead of next season.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a host of potential signings this summer but they have so far only concluded a deal to bring in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos.

Thiago is rated as one of European football’s top midfielders and he played a key role in helping Bayern Munich to win the Champions League last season.

However, because his contract is set to expire next summer, the player would be free to speak to foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

Now, Sky Sports News journalist Solhekol has suggested that Liverpool FC are in no rush to conclude a deal for Thiago this summer and that it may be in their interest to wait until the new year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Solhekol said: “He [Thiago] said a few days ago that his future was going to be sorted out this week.

“Also, in the press conference he gave a few days ago, he said that he had not come out and said that he was going to leave Bayern.

“He seemed to suggest that it was stories that journalists were inventing – but look – it’s clear he’s told Bayern he wants to leave. There was a contract extension on the table for him to sign, at the last minute he decided not to sign that.

“He’s out of contract next summer, and he’s told Bayern that he wants a new challenge. A lot of people think that’s in the Premier League with Liverpool. However, we know Barcelona are also interested in signing him.

“As far as Liverpool are concerned, these stories are being driven by the German side of things. Liverpool have not made a move yet, and if they were to make a move, it would be dependant on a midfielder leaving.

“Of course, a lot of people think Georginio Wijnaldum could be on his way to Barcelona to link up once again with Ronald Koeman but we understand Barca have not made an official approach, despite being very interested in signing him.

“He’s 29 and there’s no way Liverpool are going to pay 30 million euros for a 29-year-old who will be out of contract in nine, 10 months.

“He’s a player they could speak to in January about a pre-contract agreement. There’s no burning need for them to sign him now.”

Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League opener against newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds are aiming to defend their Premier League trophy this season after they finished top of the table last term to win the title for the first time.

Liverpool FC were the standout team in the top flight last season, winning the title with seven games to spare and finishing 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

