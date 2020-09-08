Graeme Souness tells Liverpool FC to make this ‘perfect’ signing

Former Liverpool FC star Graeme Souness (Photo: Sky Sports)

Graeme Souness has urged Liverpool FC to seek to complete a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer because the midfielder would be “perfect” for the Reds.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to bring the Spain international midfielder to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp considers bolstering his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Thiago’s situation at Bayern Munich has been a talking point due to the fact that his contract with the Germany club is due to expire at the end of this season.

However, despite all of the speculation, Liverpool FC appear to be no closer to completing a deal for Thiago this summer.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Liverpool FC having only completed a deal to bring left-back Kostas Tsimikas to Anfield from Olympiakos to date.

Liverpool FC legend Souness has now stated his belief that the Reds should move to strengthen their squad this summer as they prepare to embark on their Premier League title defence.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Souness said: “The perfect time to sign players is when they do not have to be an instant hit but can be gradually introduced.

“So I am disappointed that Liverpool haven’t done so while they are reigning Premier League and world champions.

“That worked well with the likes of Fabinho and Robertson, who came to the fore after spending several months learning the system and could bed in without the spotlight being on them.

“Thiago Alcantara, the Bayern Munich midfielder, would be perfect because he works his socks off but is also gifted technically.

“He is 29, but he still has a couple of years, maybe three, at the highest level left in him.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against newly-promoted Leeds United on Saturday evening.

The Reds will then take on Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton in their first handful of games in the new Premier League campaign.

