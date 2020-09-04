Timo Werner (Photo: Chelsea TV)

Timo Werner has revealed that Frank Lampard has been outlining how he plans for Chelsea FC to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table in the coming season.

The west London club are preparing for their second season under Lampard after he led them to a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea FC have been very busy in the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell as Lampard looks to construct a squad capable of challenging at the top of the table.

Werner is settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window following a prolific season in the Bundesliga last term.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season as they clinched the trophy with seven games to spare and finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City in the table.

Now, the Germany international has opened up on how Lampard has been addressing his Chelsea FC squad in pre-season training as the Blues prepare for the new campaign.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Werner said: “The work with the manager recently has been really good.

“He’s been showing and explaining to the whole team, not just me, what we can do on the pitch and how to improve on last season.

“He’s been great to work with and he’s been discussing his plans for the future, and how we want to battle with teams like Man City and Liverpool.

“I think Chelsea is a big club and with this team that we have, I think we can reach a new level.

“We have some very good players here and the manager is there to show us the way, and help us improve.

“We’ve worked a lot on tactical things, as well as our strength and fitness, to make sure we are ready for the start of the season.”

Chelsea FC will commence their Premier League campaign with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on 14 September.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will kick off their title defence with a clash against newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield on the opening weekend of the campaign.

