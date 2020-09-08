Journalist delivers latest update on Liverpool FC’s transfer plans

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are not looking to make wholesale changes to their squad this summer as they prepare for their Premier League title defence, according to journalist Melissa Reddy.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Merseyside outfit having only brought in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool FC continue to be linked with a number of players this summer but it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will look to further strengthen his squad or stick with what he has got at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit were the top team in the country last season as they won the Premier League title in style and finished 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City in the table.

Now, Reddy, who is senior football correspondent for The Independent, has delivered an update on Liverpool FC’s transfer philosophy for this summer and beyond.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Reddy said: “I know one of the key directives for Liverpool and their recruitment staff, they don’t want a squad who has aged together.

“Development and shared experiences is important, but they don’t want to find themselves in the same situation that Barcelona are in, for example, where you’re leaving yourself with your whole spine to replace with nothing coming through and no advancement.

“So getting that balance right of having those players who have been so pivotal to their silverware haul while also thinking of the future, that’s very big for them.

“The club have a lot of exciting young talent coming through, of which Harvey Elliott is probably the biggest.

“So it’s making sure those youngsters are so well immersed in the culture and the demands that they can step up while also looking at the market, finding the next Sadio Mane, the next Mohamed Salah and they’re already working on that.

“What is also huge for Liverpool is the front three. Given their ages, if one of them wants to look for a new challenge, Liverpool will wish them well, and get big fees for them because none of them have release clauses in their contracts, and will be very confident of replacing them.

“If we look at the Philippe Coutinho example, they let him go when he was Liverpool’s talisman and their best player.

“He went for £142m and they took that money, reinvested it in Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho and they’ve gone and won trophies.

“I think there will be a lot of confidence that if any of their big hitters do walk out, eventually, that they’re fully capable of replacing them.”

Liverpool FC will kick off their new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Leeds United this weekend.

The Reds will be keen to get their season off to a good start before they turn their attentions towards their Premier League clashes against Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton.

The Merseyside outfit missed out on the chance to win their first trophy of the new season last month when they were beaten by Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley.

