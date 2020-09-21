‘Outstanding’: Virgil van Dijk lavishes praise on Liverpool FC star after display at Chelsea FC

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Nike)

Virgil van Dijk singled out Fabinho for special praise after he helped Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 win over 10-man Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Reds made it back to back wins in the Premier League after having won their opener against Leeds United last weekend at Anfield as they secured an important three points in west London.

Chelsea FC were reduced to 10 men just before half-time with the score at 0-0 after Andreas Christensen was adjudged to have brought down Sadio Mane and prevented a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Liverpool FC then made their numerical advantage count in the second half as Sadio Mane scored twice in four minutes to hand Jurgen Klopp’s men an important victory.

Jorginho saw his penalty saved by Allison Becker late in the game as the Blues suffered their first defeat of the season under Frank Lampard.

Speaking after the game, Liverpool FC defender Van Dijk explained why he was so impressed by Fabinho’s display for the Reds after the Brazilian was deployed as a makeshift central defender.

Asked about Fabinho’s performance, Van Dijk said: “Outstanding.

“I just told him as well I think he was man of the match today.

“To keep a striker like [Timo] Werner, don’t let him score, a bit unlucky with the penalty incident, but overall he was outstanding. Everyone knows how good he is.

“But it shows also that we need everyone. We were a bit unlucky with the injuries now but hopefully everyone comes back, it’s going to be such a long season.”

Liverpool FC are in League Cup action on Thursday night when they take on Lincoln City away from home.

The Reds will then turn their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch home clash against Arsenal at Anfield next Monday night.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season and they currently are joint top of the table after having collected maximum points from their opening two games.

