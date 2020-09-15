Tony Cascarino tells Liverpool FC to sign 'perfect' Wilfried Zaha

Tony Cascarino reckons Wilfried Zaha would be a perfect signing for Liverpool FC this summer

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 15 September 2020, 05:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool FC to complete a deal to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer.

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Liverpool FC having completed only one signing after bringing in left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos.

Liverpool FC still do have plenty of time to add to their squad, with the summer transfer window not due to close until 5 October.

Zaha’s future at Crystal Palace has been a talking point over the last few months after he handed in a transfer request last summer when he was heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.

However, a move failed to materialise and he remains with the Eagles for the time being, and he scored the winner in the 1-0 victory over Southampton at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Now, former Chelsea FC striker Cascarino has urged Liverpool FC to consider a move to bring Zaha to Anfield before the transfer deadline next month.

Writing in his column for The Times, Cascarino said: “It is difficult to see where Wilfried Zaha could go. I think he would be perfect for Liverpool.

“He would put pressure on the frontline trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but the champions are unlikely to want to pay for a back-up player the kind of fee Palace are demanding.

“Should Zaha remain at Selhurst Park beyond the October deadline, Hodgson will need to summon all of his managerial experience to ensure he remains committed to the cause.

“Zaha will soon be 28, and there are some Palace fans who would not begrudge him a move to a club that can compete for trophies.

“Equally, they will grow frustrated if he stays and the performances he produced, post lockdown, return.”

Zaha scored four goals in 39 games in all competitions for Palace last season.

Liverpool FC kicked off their Premier League campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over newly-promoted Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds will return to Premier League action when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they look to get their title defence off to a consistent start.

