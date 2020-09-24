John Aldridge gives verdict on new Liverpool FC signing Diogo Jota

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

John Aldridge believes new Liverpool FC signing Diogo Jota will provide quality back-up to Jurgen Klopp’s frontline in the Premier League this term.

The Reds signed Jota in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers last week in something of a surprise move given Liverpool FC had previously been linked with his team-mate Adama Traore.

Jota scored 13 goals in all competitions for Wolves last season to help Nuno Espirito Santo’s side challenge for a European place in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The Portugal international will be charged with providing cover for Liverpool FC trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

Jota could make his Liverpool FC debut against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night in pursuit of a third successive Premier League victory.

Former Liverpool FC striker Aldridge has welcomed the addition of Jota to Klopp’s squad.

“He’s quick, his delivery is very good, he can play in a number of forward positions and he knows where the back of the net is,” Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo.

“Don’t forget a lot of his appearances for Wolves have come as a substitute so that paints a bit of false picture when it comes to his creative ability.

“It might seem a lot of money to some people but Liverpool fans should trust the manager implicitly because look how many decisions he’s got right.

“If he believes Jota is worth that, with Ki-Jana Hoever going the other way, it could turn out to be a really good deal for Liverpool.”

The new Liverpool FC signing started his career at Pacos de Ferreira before he moved to Atletico Madrid in 2016.

Jota didn’t make an appearance for the Spanish team before he scored eight goals in 27 games for FC Porto during a loan spell.

Having initially moved to Molineux on loan at the start of the 2017-18 season, Jota has scored 44 times in 131 games in all competitions during his three seasons at Wolves.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal in four appearances for the Portugal national team.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against 10-man Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The Reds will take on their top-four rivals Arsenal at Anfield on Monday.

