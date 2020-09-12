Gary Neville urges Liverpool FC to make this ‘world class’ signing

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Liverpool FC should do what they can to complete a move to sign the “world class” Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to bring the midfielder to Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to add some further quality to his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Thiago is widely regarded as one of European football’s finest midfielders and he helped Bayern to win the Champions League last season.

The midfielder’s situation at Bayern Munich has been a talking point over the summer months due to the fact that his contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

However, despite all of the speculation, it appears that Liverpool FC are no closer to securing a deal to bring him to Anfield as things stand.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes that the Reds should look to make a move to bring in Thiago before the transfer window closes next month to send a message to Klopp’s squad.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Neville said: “It wouldn’t be ridiculous to suggest there will be a slight drop off, if they don’t somehow stimulate that squad by doing something. It is a huge emotional drain on the group of players for three years.

“To ask them to go again and achieve that same standard would be a superhuman effort.

“Getting them to do the same without amendment to the squad to give them that lift again, that is where signing Thiago would give the big one for Liverpool – to send a message to the rest of the players that we’ve signed one of the best players in the world in that position.

“He is world class and would give them a world-class presence in an area of the field where they don’t have a world-class presence.

“They need that impetus to stay where they are. I could be wrong – they could deliver exactly what they did before but looking at history it doesn’t work like that usually.”

Liverpool FC have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far ahead of their Premier League title defence this season.

The Reds have so far only signed left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool FC will face newly-promoted Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday evening.

