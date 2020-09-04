Liverpool FC star Georginio Wijnaldum agrees terms with FC Barcelona - report

Liverpool FC star Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed to move to FC Barcelona, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 4 September 2020, 07:30 UK
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)
Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC star Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed to a move to FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Netherlands international is set to leave the Anfield outfit in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Wijnaldum has one year left on his current deal at the Premier League champions to cast doubt on his future at the Merseyside outfit.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are in advanced talks with Wijnaldum’s representatives about getting a deal over the line in the current transfer market.

The report claims that the 29-year-old is happy to sign a three-year deal with the Spanish giants to start a new chapter in his career under compatriot Ronald Koeman.

The same article adds that Wijnaldum could replace Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal in the heart of the FC Barcelona midfield for Koeman’s first season in charge.

Sport reveal that FC Barcelona are willing to pay £17m to sign Wijnaldum from the Premier League champions this summer as the Reds look to avoid losing the Dutch midfielder for nothing at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Spanish media outlet add that Wijnaldum’s departure could pave the way for Liverpool FC to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Wijnaldum has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Uefa Super Cup since his £25m move to Liverpool FC from Newcastle United in 2016.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

