Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are set to meet Watford’s asking price for Ismaila Sarr, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC are ready to step up their interest in the Watford winger in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Watford star’s versatility after the Senegal international impressed for the Hornets last term.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have placed Sarr at the top of their wishlist given his superior versatility over Wolves attacker Adama Traore.

The Sun go on to reveal that Watford expect Sarr to leave the London side this summer following their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The report goes on to add that Sarr’s prospective arrival would allow Rhian Brewster to move on loan this summer in order to gain more first-team experience.

Sarr has scored five times and has made four assists in 28 games in the Premier League last season but the African star couldn’t prevent Watford’s demotion to the Championship.

The 22-year-old moved to Watford in a reported £30m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the 2019 summer transfer window after Sarr netted 18 times in 77 games for the French club.

Liverpool FC lost to Arsenal in the Community Shield on Saturday evening after Brewster missed his spot-kick in the penalty shootout.

The Reds will take on promoted side Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Anfield on Saturday 12 September.

