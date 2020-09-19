Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are considering a swoop to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr to bolster their attacking options, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Premier League champions are interested in a swoop to sign Sarr as a potential back-up to their current front three.

The same article states that the Reds haven’t made a bid for Sarr but Liverpool FC are seriously considering the Senegal international as a potential summer recruit.

According to the same story, Championship side Watford are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £36m for the 22-year-old winger.

The Mail add that Watford would be willing to sell Sarr at the right price despite their eagerness to keep the African forward at the London club to help boost their bid to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Sarr scored twice in Watford’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road last season as the Hornets became the first team to beat the Reds in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Senegal forward moved to Watford in a £30m deal from French side Stade Rennais in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Sarr scored five times in 28 games in the Premier League but the Senegal star couldn’t prevent Watford’s demotion to the Championship.

Liverpool FC have signed Greece international Kostas Tsimikas in an £11.75m deal from Olympiacos and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in a £27m deal in the summer transfer window so far.

The Reds were 4-3 winners against promoted side Leeds United in their Premier League opener at Anfield last weekend.

Liverpool FC will face Chelsea FC on Sunday night.

