Liverpool FC are preparing for a January bid to sign Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are “laying down the groundwork” to make an offer to sign the Senegal international from the Championship side in the January transfer window.

The same article states that the defending Premier League champions have a strong interest in signing the 22-year-old in order to bolster Klopp’s attack and provide cover for key stars such as Mohamed Salah.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have held discussions with Watford this summer but the Merseyside outfit haven’t made a concrete offer for the Senegal forward.

Football Insider reveal that Watford are demanding a transfer fee in the region of £40m for Sarr, which is an asking price that Liverpool FC are reluctant to meet given the current financial uncertainty.

The report adds that Liverpool FC have also been priced out of a deal to sign Wolves striker Adama Traore in the summer transfer market after Midlands side produced a price tag of £60m.

Sarr scored five times in 28 games in the Premier League last season as the Senegal international was unable to help fire the Hornets to safety.

The Senegal forward moved to Watford in a £30m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the 2019 summer transfer window after he netted 18 times in 77 games in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

Sarr scored twice in Watford’s 3-0 win against Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road back in February.

